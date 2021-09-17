Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,370 shares of company stock worth $7,269,743 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

