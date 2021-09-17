Reef Achieves Market Capitalization of $311.61 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $311.61 million and $37.25 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00303224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00128787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

