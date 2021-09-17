Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.42 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $442,949.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00071417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00178768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.77 or 0.07252230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.45 or 0.99623121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00828975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

