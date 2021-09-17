Refinable Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $655,663.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00172593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.53 or 0.07237052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.51 or 0.99839364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00823068 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

