Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,478,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Regions Financial worth $231,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 165,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

