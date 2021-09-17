Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Down 1.7%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Renault to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Renault alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.