Render Token Trading Down 2.8% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $179.12 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00133988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

