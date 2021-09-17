renDOGE Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $744,884.15 and $384,504.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00118292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00178303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.57 or 0.07084880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.63 or 0.99654285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00819825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

