Repligen Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $299.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $300.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Repligen by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

