Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at KeyCorp

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGEN. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $299.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $300.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.