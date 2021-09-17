REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $133,961.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $133,961.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00181073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00119101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.19 or 0.07101506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,054.90 or 0.99684242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.00820900 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

