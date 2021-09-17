Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Techne Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.87.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $529.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 152.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $532.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.