Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2021 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – American Express had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

8/30/2021 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $173.92 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $185.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $171.00.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2021 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $173.18 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.