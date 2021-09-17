Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/16/2021 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – American Express had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 8/30/2021 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – American Express had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $173.92 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.
- 7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $185.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – American Express had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $171.00.
- 7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/26/2021 – American Express had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.
- 7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2021 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $173.18 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
