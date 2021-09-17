Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chindata Group (CD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) recently:

9/16/2021 – Chindata Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

9/15/2021 – Chindata Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

9/9/2021 – Chindata Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

9/8/2021 – Chindata Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

8/18/2021 – Chindata Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Chindata Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

CD stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

