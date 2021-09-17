Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 17th (AERI, ALB, AUMN, BB, BIP, BTAI, CDNS, CDXC, CNR, CODX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 17th:

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$168.00 target price on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy targets strong oil production over the long term and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. The company’s operation in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind. Volatile commodity prices and how it will trade in future can impact business.”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $203.00.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a buy rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $360.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $189.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF). They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal last year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million last year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

