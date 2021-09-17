Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) in the last few weeks:

9/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $535.00 to $615.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $460.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $475.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $410.00 to $475.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $509.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $455.00.

9/13/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $515.00 to $535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $450.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $463.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $445.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $430.00 to $455.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $455.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $509.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $425.00.

8/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $465.00.

7/22/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $8.51 on Friday, reaching $476.37. 1,679,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,613. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

