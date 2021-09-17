Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/16/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$13.00 to C$11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LUNMF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

