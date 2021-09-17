Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PaySign (PAYS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS):

9/17/2021 – PaySign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

9/10/2021 – PaySign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

9/7/2021 – PaySign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

9/4/2021 – PaySign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

8/19/2021 – PaySign was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – PaySign was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.50.

PAYS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 9,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,584 shares of company stock worth $326,827. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

