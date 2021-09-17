Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 624,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $497.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

