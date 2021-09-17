Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,479 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,373,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,637,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $560.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $575.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.65 and its 200 day moving average is $495.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

