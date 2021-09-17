Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 1,448 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.