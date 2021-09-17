Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

