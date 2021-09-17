Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.49 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

