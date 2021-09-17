Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.75. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

