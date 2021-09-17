Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

