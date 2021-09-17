Resources Management Corp CT ADV Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

