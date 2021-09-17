Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Tops One Day Volume of $138,044.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $19.00 million and $138,044.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

