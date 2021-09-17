Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. 3,136,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.
In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
