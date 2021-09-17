Reviewing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36% TransGlobe Energy -8.88% -8.95% -5.96%

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.21 $1.77 billion N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.25 -$77.40 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

