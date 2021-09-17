Reviewing FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get FormFactor alerts:

This table compares FormFactor and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 10.63% 13.98% 10.88% Semtech 13.44% 14.21% 9.22%

FormFactor has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FormFactor and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.74%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $80.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Semtech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $693.62 million 4.25 $78.52 million $1.26 30.13 Semtech $595.12 million 8.32 $59.90 million $1.12 68.65

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semtech beats FormFactor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.