Reviewing Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 6.69 $126.72 million $0.05 591.00 Koninklijke KPN $6.06 billion 2.28 $640.83 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Koninklijke KPN 0 3 6 0 2.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks. The company’s brands include KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, Ortel Mobile, Cam IT Solutions, Solcon, KPN Interned services and StartReady. Royal KPN was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

