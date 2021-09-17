Reviewing Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s International 4.82% -43.92% 11.76%

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Papa John’s International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63 Papa John’s International $1.81 billion 2.63 $57.93 million $1.40 93.18

Papa John’s International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitchells & Butlers and Papa John’s International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Papa John’s International 0 1 10 0 2.91

Papa John’s International has a consensus price target of $123.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Papa John’s International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Papa John’s International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment consists of the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The International Operations segment principally consists of distribution

