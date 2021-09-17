Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 26,412 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,871,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $19,640,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

