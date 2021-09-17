Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Tops $0.0991

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $118.98 million and $1.18 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00132855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.