Rey Perez, Jr. Acquires 110 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) COO Rey Perez, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWLI stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.00. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

