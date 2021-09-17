Rey Perez, Jr. Acquires 110 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) COO Rey Perez, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NWLI stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.00. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
