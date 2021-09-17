Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 117,187 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,183,168 shares of company stock valued at $263,193,337. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $20.70 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

