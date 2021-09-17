Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Vroom worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

