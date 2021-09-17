Rhumbline Advisers Buys 27,932 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $9,193,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,724,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3,164.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

