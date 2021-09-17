Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,456 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,989.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

