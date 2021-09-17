Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of CoreCivic worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 75.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 51.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 186,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.