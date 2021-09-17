Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.36 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

