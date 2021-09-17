Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Astec Industries worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

