Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 28.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 28.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

