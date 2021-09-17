Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

