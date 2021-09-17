Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

