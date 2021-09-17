Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.12 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,139 shares of company stock valued at $559,792. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

