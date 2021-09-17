Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Cannae worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $4,544,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CNNE stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

