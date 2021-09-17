Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA opened at $107.57 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

