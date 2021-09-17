Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.29 Million Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of FARO Technologies worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO opened at $68.29 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

