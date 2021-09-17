Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.32 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of The AZEK worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after buying an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after buying an additional 563,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after buying an additional 497,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -475.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.